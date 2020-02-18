Brad Paisley Announces 2020 World Tour
Brad Paisley has announced a World Tour for 2020. The trek will begin in mid-May.
Paisley will begin his 2020 World Tour on May 15 in Concord, Calif. However, his first scheduled 2020 tour date comes on Feb. 21, and he has a number of solo shows scheduled through early April.
Paisley's 2020 World Tour is a true world tour: The country star will visit the United States, Canada, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany throughout the summer and early fall. He'll conclude the trek with a stop in Bloomsburg, Pa.
Paisley's 2020 tour includes a few festival shows, solo shows and shows with local support, but for much of the trek, Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett will accompany him. A press release also notes that additional stops will be added "soon."
Fans can see a full list of currently announced stops on Paisley's 2020 World Tour below. Ticketing details are available at BradPaisley.com; a portion of each ticket sold will go to Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's The Store, a new free grocery store for those in need in Nashville.
Brad Paisley, 2020 World Tour Dates:
Feb. 21 -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo *
March 6 -- Penticton, British Columbia, Canada @ South Okanagan Events Centre **
March 7 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre **
March 9 -- Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada @ Revolution Place **
March 12 -- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Mosaic Place **
March 13 -- Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada @ Canalta Centre **
March 20 -- Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar World Casino *
March 21 -- Houston, Texas @ Houston Rodeo & Livestock Show *
April 2 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada @ Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre **
April 3 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena *
May 15 -- Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
May 16 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
May 17 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 22 -- Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
May 23 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre
May 28 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 29 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
May 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 4 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 5 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 12 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 13 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 18 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 19 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 20 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 20 — Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Festing
July 24 — Goteborg, Sweden @ Liseberg ***
July 25 — Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviiksparken ***
July 29 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ AFAS Live
July 30 — Berline, Germany @ Zitadelle
July 31 — Schwetzingen, Germany @ Schlossgarten Open Air ***
Aug. 7 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 9 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center
Aug. 13 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 14 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Lasso Festival DeMusique Country ***
Aug. 15 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 22 — Lima, Ohio @ Allen County Fairground ***
Sept. 3 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Sept. 26 — Westbrook, Maine @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Sept. 27 — Bloomsburg, Pa. @ Bloomsburg Fair
* Brad Paisley only
** Brad Paisley and and local support
*** festival that includes Brad Paisley and multiple artists
