Brad Paisley Announces 2020 World Tour

Brad Paisley has announced a World Tour for 2020. The trek will begin in mid-May.

Paisley will begin his 2020 World Tour on May 15 in Concord, Calif. However, his first scheduled 2020 tour date comes on Feb. 21, and he has a number of solo shows scheduled through early April.

Paisley's 2020 World Tour is a true world tour: The country star will visit the United States, Canada, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany throughout the summer and early fall. He'll conclude the trek with a stop in Bloomsburg, Pa.

Paisley's 2020 tour includes a few festival shows, solo shows and shows with local support, but for much of the trek, Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett will accompany him. A press release also notes that additional stops will be added "soon."

Fans can see a full list of currently announced stops on Paisley's 2020 World Tour below. Ticketing details are available at BradPaisley.com; a portion of each ticket sold will go to Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's The Store, a new free grocery store for those in need in Nashville.

Brad Paisley, 2020 World Tour Dates:

Feb. 21 -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo *

March 6 -- Penticton, British Columbia, Canada @ South Okanagan Events Centre **

March 7 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre **

March 9 -- Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada @ Revolution Place **

March 12 -- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Mosaic Place **

March 13 -- Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada @ Canalta Centre **

March 20 -- Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar World Casino *

March 21 -- Houston, Texas @ Houston Rodeo & Livestock Show *

April 2 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada @ Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre **

April 3 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena *

May 15 -- Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

May 16 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 17 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 22 -- Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 23 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre

May 28 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 29 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

May 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 4 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 5 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 12 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 13 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 18 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 19 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 — Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Festing

July 24 — Goteborg, Sweden @ Liseberg ***

July 25 — Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviiksparken ***

July 29 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ AFAS Live

July 30 — Berline, Germany @ Zitadelle

July 31 — Schwetzingen, Germany @ Schlossgarten Open Air ***

Aug. 7 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center

Aug. 13 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 14 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Lasso Festival DeMusique Country ***

Aug. 15 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 22 — Lima, Ohio @ Allen County Fairground ***

Sept. 3 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 26 — Westbrook, Maine @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Sept. 27 — Bloomsburg, Pa. @ Bloomsburg Fair

* Brad Paisley only

** Brad Paisley and and local support

*** festival that includes Brad Paisley and multiple artists

