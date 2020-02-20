Luke Combs has added a string of fall shows to his 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour -- and he's changing up the show for the newly added stops. The country star revealed all the details on Thursday morning (Feb. 20).

Combs' Fall 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour stops will begin on Sept. 19 in Raleigh, N.C., and run through early December. Seating at each of the just-announced shows will be in-the-round style, "for more of y’all to have an opportunity to come," Combs explains on Instagram.

"So we’re putting the stage in the middle of the floor," he adds, "to open up all of the seats in each venue!"

Combs began his 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour on Feb. 7, in Columbia, Mo. The trek's current run, which extends through early May, features Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker as Combs' special guests. They'll both be back, along with songwriter Ray Fulcher, for the fall run.

Tickets for Combs' newly announced 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour dates will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28 at 10AM local time. A pre-sale will be available for Combs' fan club members, however. Visit LukeCombs.com for more details.

Luke Combs' 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates:

April 18 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater §

April 19 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoore World Arena §

April 21 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center §

April 24 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center §

April 25 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center §

May 2 — Boone, N.C. @ Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium §

Sept. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena §

Sept. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center *

Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Arena *

Sept. 26 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum *

Oct. 2 — Grand Forks, N.D. @Alerus Center §

Oct 3 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER CENTER §

Oct. 15 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena *

Oct. 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center *

Oct. 20 — Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark -- First Interstate Arena *

Oct. 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah. @Vivint Smart Home Arena *

Oct. 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena *

Oct. 24 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena *

Nov. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center *

Nov. 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *

Nov. 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @yStar Veterans Memorial Arena §

Nov. 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center §

Nov. 21 — Orlando, Fla. @Amway Center §

Dec. 1 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden *

Dec. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden *

bold newly added, in-the-round seating

§ with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker

+ with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher