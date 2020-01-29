Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

John Prine, Bonnie Raitt and Steve Earle will head to the Dominican Republic for Prine's second annual All the Best Fest, set for Nov. 16-20 in Punta Cana. Todd Snider, John Hiatt and Iris DeMent are also scheduled to perform during the all-inclusive, four-day festival, along with additional artists who will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for All the Best Fest 2020 will be on sale starting on Feb. 19 via the fest's official website, and start at $1,599 inclusive of food, beverages and lodging.

Rick Diamond / Jason Merritt, Getty Images

Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and more artists will perform at the seventh annual iHeartCountry Festival. Set for May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, the fest will also feature performances from Bentley's newly signed Hot Country Knights, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch and more artists. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 7 via the venue's official website.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Fiddle fans, take note: Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights are returning to the Nashville's Ryman Auditorium this year. Per a press release, the weekly Thursday night event kicks off on June 18 with the Del McCoury Band and the Lil Smokies, and continues through July 23, when Vince Gill will close out the series' six-show run. Ricky Skaggs, Molly Tuttle and Dan Tyminski, the SteelDrivers and Dailey & Vincent are also set to perform.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Right after the 2020 ACM Awards, singer-songwriter Riley Green will host a special show in Las Vegas, Nev. According to a press release, Green will take over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on April 5 for an intimate show that will feature a slate of his musical friends, who will be announced in the coming weeks. “I heard we’d be in Sin City for a few days so I figured my time might be better spent putting on a show than sitting at the tables for too long,” Green says in a statement. "I’m looking forward to having a couple friends jump up onstage and wrap up the weekend Vegas style." Tickets for Riley Green & Friends at the House of Blues are on sale on Friday (Jan. 31) via Green's official website.

Getty Images

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin will continue their successful duo tour in 2020, after touring together in the fall. Colvin and Carpenter will kick off this year's run of their Together on Stage tour on April 3 in Clearwater, Fla., with stops in North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee also on the schedule. Tickets for these new shows are on sale now.