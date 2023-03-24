John Prine's spectacular Nashville mansion has sold, and pictures show a luxurious home that's worth every penny of its $4.26 million selling price.

The late country legend's 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,209-square-foot mansion sits on just over two acres in one of the most exclusive areas of Music City.

According to online property sites, Prine's former home sold on March 21, 2023, for $4,261,000. That final selling price is quite a bit less than the original asking price of $4.95 million, but considerably more than the $2.6 million Prine and his wife, Fiona, paid when they bought the luxury property in 2018. The selling price breaks down to $687 per square foot and a monthly payment of $26,213.

The stunning residence features formal columns in the front, while the interior is a mix of luxury and homey. The front door leads into an entry hall and seating area that proceeds to a sweeping staircase, and the main floor of the luxurious home also features a formal dining room, a chef's kitchen with the highest-end finishes and appliances, a less formal eating area and more.

There's a formal sitting room, a library with exposed beams and a fireplace and a den in the back of the house that looks out over the patio and pool area via floor-to-ceiling windows, and the house also includes a rec room and office.

The master suite offers his-and-her walk-in closets, a spa-like shower and tub and an attached porch that runs the length of the front of the house.

The kitchen was renovated in 2019, and it also includes a butler's pantry. The exterior amenities of Prine's former Nashville estate include a hot tub and a pool, as well as carefully manicured landscaping that adds to the upscale feel of the stately home.

John Prine was one of the country music community's first losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, dying on April 7, 2020, after battling the virus.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside John Prine's stunning Nashville estate.