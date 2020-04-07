Since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1971, John Prine amazed fans and critics alike with his ability to put the world in a song. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation, Prine's ability to portray the truest aspects of life have been lauded by artists such as Bob Dylan and Jason Isbell, and institutions including the Americana Music Association, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and, more recently, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Recording Academy.

Whether he was telling the tragic story of a war veteran struggling with drug addiction in "Sam Stone" or exploring the passing of time in "Summer's End," Prine made a name for himself with lyrics that are full of vivid imagery, witty wordplay and, sometimes, just a bit of snark to keep us guessing. For almost 50 years and through two dozen albums, Prine proved time and again to be one of the best storytellers in any genre of music.

Scroll down to discover The Boot's picks for Prine's Top 10 songs.