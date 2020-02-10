Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, are headed back out on the road! The singer revealed a lengthy string of new dates on Monday (Feb. 10), beginning with a couple of festival dates in late February and stretching through November of 2020.

The upcoming run will include a number of two-night stops at iconic venues, such as San Francisco's Warfield Theatre and Austin's ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Additionally, Isbell will play Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and even a night at the Met Opera House in Philadelphia.

Equally impressive is the talented array of opening acts Isbell has assembled for the run. Strand of Oaks, David Crosby & Friends, the War and Treaty, Billy Strings and Lucinda Williams will share portions of the tour. Tickets for the bulk of the dates will be on sale beginning Feb. 14 at 10AM local time.

News of the tour comes on the heels of an album announcement. Earlier on Monday, Isbell shared plans for his seventh full-length record, Reunions, which is due out on May 15. In a press release, the singer explained that the albums title comes from the fact that his new project saw him getting back in touch with subjects -- and versions of himself -- that were a big part of his career's early days.

"I found myself writing songs that I wanted to write fifteen years ago, but in those days, I hadn’t written enough songs to know how to do it yet. Just now have I been able to pull it off to my own satisfaction," he explains. "In that sense it’s a reunion with the me I was back then.”

Furthermore, Isbell dropped the project's leading track, "Be Afraid," a jangly and inspirational rock 'n' roll anthem for turbulent cultural and personal times. Isbell returned to frequent collaborator Dave Cobb to produce his new project, which was recorded in Nashville at the historic RCA Studio A. Reunions includes backing vocal contributions from one of the tour's opening acts, David Crosby.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 2020 Tour Dates:

Feb. 29 -- Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Festival

March 26 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Savannah Music Festival

March 27 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 28 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre

March 29 -- Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

May 22 -- Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

May 29 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Mountain Jam

June 3 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Met Opera House*

June 4 -- Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap†

June 5-6 -- New York City @ Rooftop at Pier 17†

June 8-9 -- Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center‡

June 11-12 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ The Coca-Cola Roxy*

June 13 -- Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

June 18 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Riverside Theater*

June 19 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory*

June 20 -- East Moline, Ill. @ Rust Belt*

June 21 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Stifel Theatre*

June 23 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Performance Hall*

June 25 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Meridian Hall*

June 26 -- Moon Township, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center*

June 27 -- Williamsburg, Va. @ Williamsburg Live at DeWitt Museum Lawn

June 28 --Boone, N.C. @ Schafer Center for the Performing Arts

July 18-19 -- Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

July 20 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ The Orpheum#

July 21 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre#

July 22 -- Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds#

July 24-25 -- San Francisco, Calif @ The Warfield Theatre#

July 26 -- Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl#

July 28 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay#

July 29 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre#

July 31 -- Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort#

Aug. 1 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater#

Aug. 2 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks+

Aug. 4 -- Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater#

Aug. 5 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater#

Aug. 7-8 -- Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater#

Aug. 9 -- Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory#

Aug. 29 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 11-13 -- Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

Nov. 6 -- Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Nov. 7 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Stockholm Waterfront

Nov. 8 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

Nov.10 -- Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Nov. 11 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Nov. 14 -- Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

Nov. 15 -- Koln, Germany @ Gloria

Nov. 17 -- London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Nov. 18 -- Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Nov. 19 -- Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

* with Strand of Oaks

† with David Crosby & Friends

‡ with The War & Treaty

# with Billy Strings

+ with Lucinda Williams