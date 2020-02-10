Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, have dropped a brand-new song. "Be Afraid" is the group's first from a forthcoming new album, and readers can press play above to hear it.

An ominous guitar riff and slightly echoing, distorted vocals characterize "Be Afraid," which was produced by Dave Cobb, who's worked with Isbell on his three most recent albums. The song opens with Isbell admitting, "We've been testing you, and you failed / To see how long that you could sit with the truth, but you bailed."

"Be afraid, be very afraid," urges the chorus. "But do it anyway / Do it anyway."

Throughout "Be Afraid," Isbell seems to be addressing himself as well as fans, his lyrics doubling as both a cautionary tale and a reminder. In the bridge, he reminds both parties, "We don't take requests / We won't shut up and sing."

"If your words add up to nothing," Isbell continues in a third verse, "then you're making a choice to sing a cover when you need a battle cry."

"Be Afraid" is reportedly from a new album from Isbell and the 400 Unit, titled Reunions. The record is listed on Apple Music as a 10-song project with a May 15 release date, though neither Isbell nor a representative for the singer has officially announced the news.

Isbell's next record will be his first since 2017's The Nashville Sound. A No. 1 album on the Billboard Folk, Independent, Country and Rock Albums charts, that record received Best Americana Album at the Grammy Awards and Album of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards. It was also nominated at the CMA Awards for Album of the Year, earning Isbell his first CMA nod.