Little Big Town Reveal 2020 Nightfall Tour Plans

Editor's Note: Select shows on Little Big Town's Nightfall Tour have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for more information.

Little Big Town will be on the road early next year. The country quartet has revealed plans for their 2020 Nightfall Tour.

The Nightfall Tour will begin with a major performance: a show at New York City's historic Carnegie Hall on Jan. 16. Little Big Town will be the first mainstream country act to play the venue since Alan Jackson did so in 2013, a press release reports.

Little Big Town's Nightfall Tour will run from Jan. 16 through May 2, when it will conclude in Denver, Colo. In between, the group will play more than 30 major theaters across the United States. Caitlyn Smith is opening all shows, a full list of which is below.

Tickets for Little Big Town's Nightfall Tour will go on sale on Friday (Sept. 13) at 10AM local time. Various pre-sale opportunities will be available until then. Visit LittleBigTown.com for more information.

Little Big Town's Nightfall Tour is in support of their forthcoming new album, Nightfall. The record is due out on Jan. 17

Little Big Town's 2020 Nightfall Tour Dates:

Jan. 16 -- New York City @ Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Jan. 17-18 -- New York City @ Apollo Theater

Jan. 30-31 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

Feb. 1 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Benedum Center

Feb. 7-8 -- Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Feb. 14-15 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre

Feb. 20 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

Feb. 21-22 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

Feb. 26-27 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 5-6 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Gaillard Center

March 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

March 12 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

March 13-14 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre

March 27-28 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater

April 9-10 --Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theatre

April 15 -- Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

April 17-18 -- Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater Oakland

April 23-24 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

April 26 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

April 28 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

May 1-2 -- Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre