Little Big Town Reveal 2020 Nightfall Tour Plans
Editor's Note: Select shows on Little Big Town's Nightfall Tour have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for more information.
Little Big Town will be on the road early next year. The country quartet has revealed plans for their 2020 Nightfall Tour.
The Nightfall Tour will begin with a major performance: a show at New York City's historic Carnegie Hall on Jan. 16. Little Big Town will be the first mainstream country act to play the venue since Alan Jackson did so in 2013, a press release reports.
Little Big Town's Nightfall Tour will run from Jan. 16 through May 2, when it will conclude in Denver, Colo. In between, the group will play more than 30 major theaters across the United States. Caitlyn Smith is opening all shows, a full list of which is below.
Tickets for Little Big Town's Nightfall Tour will go on sale on Friday (Sept. 13) at 10AM local time. Various pre-sale opportunities will be available until then. Visit LittleBigTown.com for more information.
Little Big Town's Nightfall Tour is in support of their forthcoming new album, Nightfall. The record is due out on Jan. 17
Little Big Town's 2020 Nightfall Tour Dates:
Jan. 16 -- New York City @ Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall
Jan. 17-18 -- New York City @ Apollo Theater
Jan. 30-31 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia
Feb. 1 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Benedum Center
Feb. 7-8 -- Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Feb. 14-15 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre
Feb. 20 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
Feb. 21-22 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre
Feb. 26-27 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 5-6 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Gaillard Center
March 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre
March 12 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre
March 13-14 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre
March 27-28 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater
April 9-10 --Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theatre
April 15 -- Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium
April 17-18 -- Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater Oakland
April 23-24 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
April 26 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
April 28 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
May 1-2 -- Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
