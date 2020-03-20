Little Big Town Reschedule Remainder of 2020 Nightfall Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

Little Big Town's remaining 2020 Nightfall Tour dates are being rescheduled due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The country quartet announced the news on Friday (March 20), after previously postponing three shows.

Lucky for their fans, Little Big Town have already announced their rescheduled tour plans. The trek will resume in August, and a list of new dates is below. Fans can visit LittleBigTown.com for full details.

“This tour means everything to us, but amid the health concerns surrounding our country, we feel like the only thing to do to protect the health of our fans, band, crew and families is to postpone the upcoming spring shows,” Little Big Town say in a statement. “We are already counting down the weeks to be back out there with you all, celebrating life, love, music and health with a new and different appreciation."

Little Big Town began their 2020 Nightfall Tour on Jan. 16, and played more than a dozen shows before the postponements began.

"Stay safe and healthy," the band adds in their statement, "and try to enjoy this unexpected time to spend with your loved ones."

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11 -- over 242,000 cases of the disease and 9,867 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 19. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 10,442 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 150 deaths as of March 19.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Some artists are performing virtual shows while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed.

Little Big Town, 2020 Nightfall Tour Rescheduled Dates:

Aug. 8-10 -- Denver, Colo. @ The Paramount Theater

Sept. 24 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 1 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theater

Oct. 22-23 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theater

Jan. 7 -- Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

Jan. 8-9 -- Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theater

Jan. 15-16 -- Oakland, Calif. @ The Fox Theater

Jan. 22-23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater