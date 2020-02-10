Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Country trio Midland have announced plans to release a new live album from the band's one-night-only performance at the legendary North Hollywood venue the Palomino. Recorded in 2019, the live album features Midland playing some of their best tunes, including "Drinkin' Problem" and "Burn Out," and will be accompanied by a concert film of performances from that night. Midland Live From the Palomino is due out on Feb. 28 via Big Machine Records. -- AM

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line have teamed up to create a new liquor. Wolf Moon Bourbon brings the friends together for a new type of collaboration: an 80-proof bourbon made from "Midwestern grains," according to a press release, and aged for four years in charred oak barrels. The bourbon's flavor profile offers notes of caramel, sweet corn, honey and candied fruit, and hints of oak and spice. Wolf Moon Bourbon, now available in select markets and at ReserveBar.com, will soon be available nationally. -- AS

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Ahead of the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in April, Jon Pardi will host a charity motorcycle ride and concert in Las Vegas, Nev. The day-long event, set for April 3, will kick off with a one-hour "scenic drive through rural Nevada," per a press release, and will conclude at the music venue Stoney's Rockin' Country, where Pardi, Randy Houser, Taylor Young and a few surprise guests will perform. Ticket proceeds will benefit the ACM's charitable organization, Lifting Lives, and tickets are on sale now. -- AM

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Americana Music Association Emerging Act of the Year winners the War and Treaty will join John Legend on his Bigger Love 2020 Tour. The husband-and-wife duo will kick off their run with Legend on Aug. 12 in Dallas, Texas, and will continue as support throughout the summer, with stops planned in New York City; Los Angeles, Calif.; Boston, Mass.; Seattle, Wash.; and Philadelphia, Pa., among other cities, before the trek concludes in San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 25. -- AM

Bella Mazzola

Logan Ledger has announced plans for his debut album. Set for release on April 3, the self-titled 11-track project was produced by T. Bone Burnett, and includes the single "(I'm Gonna Get Over This) Some Day." “I’ve always believed that in order to create something new with purpose, one must be steeped in the past and work from within the tradition," Ledger says in a press release announcing the album. "This record represents the manifestation of so many of my lifelong dreams about music.” -- AM

Derek Leung, Getty Images

Rising country stars Mitchell Tenpenny, Cassadee Pope, Niko Moon and Abby Anderson are headed to the Pacific Rim in 2020. According to Nash Country Daily, the artists will play intimate acoustic shows in New Zealand, Australia and Japan as part of the Country Music Association's "mission to support the expansion of country music across the globe." Dubbed Introducing Nashville 2020, the tour kicks off on March 23 in Brisbane, then heads to Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland before concluding on March 30 in Tokyo. -- AM