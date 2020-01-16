Old Dominion Announce Next Leg of 2020 We Are Old Dominion Tour With Dustin Lynch, Carly Pearce

Old Dominion have announced the U.S. leg of their 2020 We Are Old Dominion Tour, and they're bringing some serious star power out on the road with them. The group announced on Thursday (Jan. 16) that they'll be joined by Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce fin select cities for the next run of dates, which kicks off on May 5 in Key West, Fla.

The band says Lynch and Pearce amount to more than just an unbeatable lineup: They're also long-time friends of the group, with long histories of sharing bills together.

"We are so excited for this lineup! We've had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now. Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us," Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey says in a press release.

Before hitting the road for the U.S. leg, Old Dominion will tour through Canada for the previously-announced winter portion of the We Are Old Dominion Tour. For those dates, they will take out supporting acts Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, and Pearce will join them for a handful of dates, too.

It's shaping up to be quite a busy summer for Old Dominion, who are also joining forces with frequent tour boss Kenny Chesney for his Chillaxification Summer Stadium Tour. For ticketing information for the newly-announced shows and more Old Dominion concert dates throughout the year, check out the band's website.

Old Dominion, Summer 2020 We Are Old Dominion Tour Dates:

May 5 -- Key West, Fla. @ Key West Amphitheater

May 14 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre ^^*

May 15 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium ^^*

May 20 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater ^^*

May 21 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^^*

June 04 -- Westbrook, Me. @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row^^*

June 05 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC ^^*

July 16 -- Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre *

July 17 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

July 22 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater ^^*

July 23 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ^^*

Aug. 20 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park ^^*

Aug. 21 -- Solomons, Md. @ PNC Waterside Pavilion ^^*

^^ - Dustin Lynch

* - Carly Pearce