Trace Adkins Reveals 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour Plans
Trace Adkins fans, grab your calendars: The country star has announced his 2020 tour plans. Adkins will be on the road this spring and summer for his The Way I Wanna Go Tour.
Adkins' 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour includes 27 stops and will begin on April 15 in Lancaster, Pa. Stops in Ohio, Nevada, Oklahoma and elsewhere are planned through late September, and he's also got a show as part of Country Cruising 2020 on the calendar for November.
In a press release, Adkins says he's looking forward to performing for multiple generations of fans. He's had that experience plenty of times in the past: “I’ll be onstage singing "Every Light in the House Is On," and I look down at the crowd and realize that person right there wasn’t even alive when I recorded that song,” he shares.
"To watch their face go, 'Oh, that’s a cool hook, I like this …,' it’s like, ‘Well, these songs still resonate today and are tried-and-true hits,'" he adds. "It’s pretty special.”
Pre-sale tickets for some of Adkins 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour are available now. Visit TraceAdkins.com for full ticketing details.
Trace Adkins, 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour Dates:
April 15 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre
April 16 — Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall
April 17 — Tiffin, Ohio @ The Ritz Theatre
April 18 — Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre
April 19 — Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Music Hall
May 7 — Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center
May 8 — Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino
May 9 — Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 15 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort & Spa
May 16 — Vinton, La. @ Delta Downs Racetrack Casino
June 27 — Peachtree, Ga. @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater
July 2 — Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion
July 3 — French Lick, Ind. @ French Lick Resort Casino
July 5 — Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada @ Dauphin’s Countryfest
July 8 — Chippewa Falls, Wisc. @ Northern Wisconsin State Fair
July 9 -- West Fargo, N.D. @ Red River Valley Fairgrounds
July 10 -- Mequon, Wisc. @ Gathering on the Green
July 11 -- Rhinelander, Wisc. @ Hodag Country Fest
July 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sunset Station Hotel & Casino
July 18 -- West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall
July 19 -- Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 29 -- Philadelphia, Miss. @ Neshoba County Fair
July 30 -- Taylorville, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival
Aug. 1 -- Maquoketa, Iowa @ Jackson County Fair
Aug. 7 -- Little Current, Ontario, Canada @ Manitoulin Country Fest
Aug. 13 -- Sedalia, Mo. @ Missouri State Fair
Aug. 15 -- Imperial, Neb. @ Chase County Fair
Aug. 21 -- Lancaster, Clif. @ Antelope Valley Fair
Sept. 25 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma State Fair
Nov. 9-14 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Country Cruising 2020
