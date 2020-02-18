Trace Adkins Reveals 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour Plans

Trace Adkins fans, grab your calendars: The country star has announced his 2020 tour plans. Adkins will be on the road this spring and summer for his The Way I Wanna Go Tour.

Adkins' 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour includes 27 stops and will begin on April 15 in Lancaster, Pa. Stops in Ohio, Nevada, Oklahoma and elsewhere are planned through late September, and he's also got a show as part of Country Cruising 2020 on the calendar for November.

In a press release, Adkins says he's looking forward to performing for multiple generations of fans. He's had that experience plenty of times in the past: “I’ll be onstage singing "Every Light in the House Is On," and I look down at the crowd and realize that person right there wasn’t even alive when I recorded that song,” he shares.

"To watch their face go, 'Oh, that’s a cool hook, I like this …,' it’s like, ‘Well, these songs still resonate today and are tried-and-true hits,'" he adds. "It’s pretty special.”

Pre-sale tickets for some of Adkins 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour are available now. Visit TraceAdkins.com for full ticketing details.

Trace Adkins, 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour Dates:

April 15 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

April 16 — Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

April 17 — Tiffin, Ohio @ The Ritz Theatre

April 18 — Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre

April 19 — Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Music Hall

May 7 — Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center

May 8 — Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

May 9 — Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 15 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort & Spa

May 16 — Vinton, La. @ Delta Downs Racetrack Casino

June 27 — Peachtree, Ga. @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

July 2 — Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion

July 3 — French Lick, Ind. @ French Lick Resort Casino

July 5 — Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada @ Dauphin’s Countryfest

July 8 — Chippewa Falls, Wisc. @ Northern Wisconsin State Fair

July 9 -- West Fargo, N.D. @ Red River Valley Fairgrounds

July 10 -- Mequon, Wisc. @ Gathering on the Green

July 11 -- Rhinelander, Wisc. @ Hodag Country Fest

July 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

July 18 -- West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall

July 19 -- Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 29 -- Philadelphia, Miss. @ Neshoba County Fair

July 30 -- Taylorville, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival

Aug. 1 -- Maquoketa, Iowa @ Jackson County Fair

Aug. 7 -- Little Current, Ontario, Canada @ Manitoulin Country Fest

Aug. 13 -- Sedalia, Mo. @ Missouri State Fair

Aug. 15 -- Imperial, Neb. @ Chase County Fair

Aug. 21 -- Lancaster, Clif. @ Antelope Valley Fair

Sept. 25 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma State Fair

Nov. 9-14 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Country Cruising 2020