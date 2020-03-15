Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson Delay Las Vegas Residencies Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Both Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson are delaying their Las Vegas residencies in light of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The two stars are making the move to keep their fans healthy as the virus continues to rapidly spread within the United States.

Twain announced her postponement plans on Sunday (March 15): Her remaining March Let's Go! shows will be rescheduled to later dates.

"The safety and well-being of my fans, touring staff, family and anyone else who could possibly be affected is my top priority," Twain writes in a statement on social media, adding that fans should hold onto their tickets and wait for further information. "Stay safe and look out for each other."

Clarkson, meanwhile, postponed her Las Vegas residency on Friday (March 13). Her Invincible show was set to begin on April 1, but has been pushed to July. Further details about rescheduled dates and ticket replacements or refunds "are forthcoming," the star says.

"I can't wait to see you this summer," Clarkson writes on Instagram. "For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

Additionally, Clarkson's daytime TV talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, was shut down on Thursday (March 12). A number of late-night, daytime talk and scripted TV shows are doing the same.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 156,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 5,819 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Saturday night (March 14).

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban that went into effect on Friday (March 13) at midnight. The ban only applies for foreign nationals, NBC News explains, not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens. Additionally, Ireland and the U.K. are exempt from the travel ban, which applies only to people, not foreign goods or trade.

During his Wednesday night address, Trump also urged Americans to be cautious with their health: to wash their hands and stay home if they're feeling ill, and to get tested for coronavirus if they think they may have it.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. Also on Sunday, the Academy of Country Music announced the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards.