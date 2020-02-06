Shania Twain Adds Dates to Let’s Go! Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain is extending her time in Las Vegas, Nev.! The country star has added more than a dozen new shows to her residency, Let's Go! The Vegas Residency, which opened in December.

Dates for Twain's Let's Go! Las Vegas residency, her second, were originally scheduled through June of 2020, though ET reported at the time that the residency will run for two years. On Thursday (Feb. 6), Twain added 14 new shows to the run, in August, September and December.

Let's Go! The Vegas Residency takes place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and all shows will begin at 8PM. A complete list of currently announced dates is below.

According to a press release, Twain is the creative director of the Let's Go! residency, which takes inspiration from her classic music videos and her 2018 tour. The residency's title is a play on the opening line of one of Twain's most famous songs, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

"I get to settle down with a great production and have a party," Twain tells ET. "So I'm gonna theme the show after a party. It's time to party!"

5 Reasons Shania Twain's Let's Go! The Vegas Residency Is a Can't-Miss

Ticket's for Twain's Let's Go! start at $60 plus taxes and fees, and $1 from each ticket will be donated to Twain's children-focused charity, Shania Kids Can. Visit Ticketmaster.com/ShaniaVegas for full details.

Previously, Twain spent two years, from December of 2012 until the end of 2014, performing a residency at Caesars Palace. Shania: Still the One preceded Twain's 2015 Rock This Country Tour and her 2018 Shania Now Tour.

"My Still the One show was a more romantic, more theatrical type show," Twain says, "and this show is gonna be very sexy fashions [and a] party vibe."

Shania Twain, Let's Go! The Vegas Residency Dates:

December 2019: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6

August 2020: 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

September 2020: 2, 5, 6

December 2020: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

Shania Twain's Best Live Shots