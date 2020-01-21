Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Country legend Dolly Parton is inspiring a new line of greeting cards from American Greetings. Per MusicRow, both physical and digital cards will be illustrated with iconic "Dolly-isms" and other bits of wisdom from the singer. There are no details yet on when exactly these cards will hit shelves, but American Greetings did release its first Parton-themed e-card on Sunday (Jan. 19), in honor of the singer's birthday. Fans can sign up via the company's website for more details on when the cards will be available.

Country newcomer Ross Ellis has inked a record deal with Sony Music Nashville. In the years since he moved to Music City, Ellis has self-released several singles and written tracks for some of country's biggest artists, including Tim McGraw. Says the artist, “When I moved to this town five years ago, I was broke, had written maybe five songs and didn’t know a soul on Music Row. Now, with an army of personal and professional support behind me and, most importantly, God, I’m ready for what comes next on this crazy journey. And yes, that includes new music very, very soon!”

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee have announced plans for a tour that will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of the iconic film Urban Cowboy. The duo kicked off the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour on Saturday (Jan. 18) in Okeechobee, Fla., and will make stops in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa and Texas, along with performing several shows at Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater in Branson, Mo., throughout 2020. For more details, check out the official website for Gilley's, the singer's club.

Puss N Boots, a super-trio of star women in music comprised of Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper, have announced plans for their second full-length album. Titled Sister, the 14-track album mixes songs penned by Jones, Dobson and Popper alongside covers of classics such as Dolly Parton's "The Grass Is Blue" and Tom Petty's "Angel Dream." To celebrate Sister's Feb. 14 release, Puss N Boots will perform two shows in New York City, on Feb. 14 and 15. Fans can pre-order the album now.

The iconic country trio the Gatlin Brothers have announced plans to continue their 65th anniversary tour with a slew of new dates in 2020. According to a press release, the band is set to perform more than 60 shows this year, including their first stop of 2020 at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Wisc., which took place on Friday (Jan. 17). Additional shows are set for venues in Arizona, Washington, Florida, Missouri, Illinois, Texas and California, and more dates are expected to follow in the coming weeks. Find a full list of shows and ticket details at the band's official website.

The Infamous Stringdusters fiddler Jeremy Garrett will release his first-ever solo album in 2020. TItled Circles, the record features eight tracks, including "I Am Who I Am," which features Oliver Wood of the Wood Brothers, and co-writes with some of Americana's most sought-after tunesmiths, including Donna Ulisse, Darrell Scott and Josh Shilling. Fans can pre-order (or pre-save) the album now.