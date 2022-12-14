Colorado's WinterWonderGrass Festival will celebrate its tenth year in 2023. To mark this special occasion, the three-day event will feature headlining performances from Greensky Bluegrass and the Infamous Stringdusters — the same two talented acts who topped the bill during the festival's inaugural year.

Set for March 3-5, 2023, in Steamboat Springs, Colo, WinterWonderGrass 2023 will also feature live sets from Leftover Salmon, Paul Cauthen, Kitchen Dwellers, The Lil Smokies, The Lone Bellow, Neal Francis, Trout Steak Revival, Lindsay Lou, Kyle Tuttle, John Mailander, Big Richard, Tenth Mountain Division, Daniel Rodriguez, Pickin on the Dead, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Sicard Hollow, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Tray Wellington Band, Buffalo Commons, WinterWonderWomen, Mama Magnolia, Pick & Howl, Old Town Pickers, RiverWonderGrass All-Stars, and Saints & Liars.

Visitors to the event will enjoy a mixture of great music, a curated selection of meals, treats and craft brews, along with a selection of unique wares and art from local artists available for purchase.

"2013 was a hope, a dream, and some luck." Festival founder Scotty Stoughton said in a statement. "The people came and came in droves to the first WinterWonderGrass. A bluegrass-focused, acoustic-driven music festival in the middle of the winter in Colorado may not make much sense to many folks. Still, it was just the medicine the Mountain Community craved, and they loved it."

A limited number of weekend passes and single-day tickets are available now. You can learn more about ticketing options and details about the festival at WinterWonderGrass Colorado's official website.