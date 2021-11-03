The Infamous Stringdusters Announce 2022 Toward the Fray Tour

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters have announced an extensive U.S. tour for 2022 in support of their upcoming album, Toward the Fray.

The innovative bluegrass outfit will begin their trek on Jan. 20 in Albany N.Y. with support from close friends Greensky Bluegrass, who will accompany them for the majority of the tour. Dustbowl Revival will join The Infamous Stringdusters in March and April as they travel up the East Coast before wrapping up in Seattle, Wash. on April 9.

Toward the Fray, the band's eleventh studio album, will be released on Feb. 18. The release will be their first full-length record of original material since 2019. You can hear the record's lead single and title track "Toward the Fray" below.

Tickets for all 2022 tour dates will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 am PT. You can find more information via The Infamous Stringdusters' website.

The Infamous Stringdusters' Toward the Fray 2022 Tour Dates:

Jan. 20 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre*

Jan. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met*

Jan. 22 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre*

Jan. 23 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Blue Point Brewery

Jan. 25 - Buffalo, N.Y. - Buffalo Ironworks

Jan. 26 - Burlington, Vt. @ Flynn Center*

Jan. 27 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre*

Jan. 28-29 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues*

Feb. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*

Feb. 3 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre*

Feb. 4-5 @ Washington, D.C. @ Anthem*

Feb. 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Pavilion*

Feb. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore*

Feb. 19 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater*

Feb. 20 - St Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre*

Feb. 23 -Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall*

Feb. 24 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City*

Feb. 25-26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle*

March 30 - Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up^

March 31 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern^

April 1 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore^

April 2 - N. Lake Tahoe, Calif. @ WinterWondergrass

April 7 - Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theatre^

April 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom^

April 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune^

* support from Greensky Bluegrass

^ support from Dustbowl Revival