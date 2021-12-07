Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass, and Rissi Palmer are among the first round of artists announced for MerleFest 2022.

The acts will join a full roster of "traditional plus" performers from April 28 to May 1 at the Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C. Founded in memory of renowned roots guitarist Eddy Merle Watson, the son of Doc Watson, MerleFest combines performers across the genres of old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk, gospel, blues, Americana, and classic rock. 2022 marks Greensky Bluegrass's first appearance at the festival and Emmylou Harris's twelfth, a duality the organizers believe emphasizes "the importance MerleFest places on both discovery and community."

Palmer and Greensky Bluegrass will both be performing on Friday, April 29, while Harris will be performing on Sunday. In addition to the headliners, MerleFest 2022 will feature performances from Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Donna the Buffalo, Happy Traum, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jerry Douglas, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill, Pete & Joan Wernick, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, Sam Bush, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, The Local Boys, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson and Wayne Henderson. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets to MerleFest 2022 are on sale now and are available at www.MerleFest.org, or by calling 1-800-343-7857. Vendor and volunteer applications are also open. In addition to festival passes, 5000 tickets to the second annual MerleFest Mega Raffle on May 1 are also available, with proceeds going to benefit scholarships at Wilkes Community College. Ticket holders do not need to be present at the festival to win.

