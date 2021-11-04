FIRST LISTEN: Greensky Bluegrass, ‘Grow Together’

The latest single from Greensky Bluegrass serves as a moving tribute to love, life and those who stand by our side through it all. "Grow Together," which is premiering exclusively today at The Boot, came together organically after vocalist and mandolinist Paul Hoffman found himself entering an exciting new phase of his life.

"This is the first song I wrote after a long stretch without a formed song idea," Hoffman tells The Boot. "I was busy preparing to be a father and I wrote this with my 5-week-old daughter at my feet. She laid there and listened, so content. I hoped this was the first of many experiences like this for her and I."

That special connection between father and daughter quickly ignited a spark of inspiration.

"I reflected on the amazing gift her mother had given me and 'Grow Together' just fell out of my heart," Hoffman continues. "It's a testament to a new chapter in my life and a love song for the woman who made me a father."

The song's official music video, which you can watch below, shows Hoffman and his bandmates taking their music to an array of locations, from recording sessions in the studio to the hustle and bustle of touring.

The song will be included on the band's new album Stress Dreams, due out Jan. 21, but fans who head out to any of the band's upcoming concert dates may get to hear it early. The first time the band performed "Grow Together" in a live setting was especially memorable for Hoffman.

"In Vermont, we jumped right in with this song. I wanted to sing it live to feel the power of the band and the emotions of the song," he notes. "It was so moving. My heart was racing and I was almost too moved to deliver lines like, 'When I’m looking back it’s so clear now what I've lacked.' Some songs have their own studio power, and for me, this will always be one of the most memorable."

You can pre-save Greensky Bluegrass' new album Stress Dreams, due out Jan. 21, 2022 via Thirty Tigers & Big Blue Zoo Records, here. On Nov. 3, the band announced a lengthy 2022 tour, including dates with The Infamous Stringdusters. You can find ticketing information and a full list of upcoming concert dates at Greensky Bluegrass' official website.

These Country Songs Are Guaranteed to Put a Smile on Your Face: