Allison Russell, Old Crow Medicine Show and More Added to MerleFest 2022 Lineup

The lineup for MerleFest 2022 has gotten even more exciting with the new additions of Allison Russell, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steep Canyon Rangers and We Banjo 3. The North Carolina festival, set to be held April 28 – May 1, announced their latest round of performers on Monday.

The artists join an already impressive lineup that features Emmylou Harris, Rissi Palmer, Greensky Bluegrass, Jim Lauderdale, and more set to perform at the commemorative "traditional plus" festival held in honor of roots guitarist Eddy Merle Watson, the son of Doc Watson.

The festival's second round of artist announcements also included 49 Winchester, Arlo McKinley, The Arcadian Wild, Darrell Scott, Alison Brown, Caleb Caudle, Rev. Payton's Big Damn Band, and Dr. Bacon.

Presented by Window World, MerleFest 2022 is set to take place at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C., near Watson's hometown of Deep Gap. Tickets for the festival are on sale now, and are available at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857.

“We are so excited to welcome music fans back to the campus of Wilkes Community College in the spring,” said the new Festival Director, Wes Whitson. The festival requests that all attendees wear masks at indoor festival events and on shuttle buses, and are required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours for entry to any MerleFest event.

In addition to festival passes, vouchers for the May 1 MerleFest Mega Raffle are also on sale now on the website, with proceeds going to benefit scholarships at Wilkesboro Community College. Winners need not be present at the festival to win.