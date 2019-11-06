Dustin Lynch Announces 2020 Stay Country Tour

Dustin Lynch has announced a headlining tour for the new year. The country singer will kick off his 2020 Stay Country Tour at the end of January.

Lynch's 2020 Stay Country Tour is scheduled to begin on Jan. 30, in Detroit, Mich. Travis Denning will be joining Lynch as his opening act for the trek, which will wind throughout the United States before concluding in late March.

Tickets for Lynch's 2020 Stay Country Tour will go on sale on Nov. 15 at 10AM local time; a portion of each ticket sold will benefit Lynch's Cowboys and Angels Fund, which benefits various children's charities. Visit DustinLynchMusic.com for full details.

Prior to beginning his 2020 Stay Country Tour, Lynch will release a brand-new album. Tullahoma, named for his home city in Tennessee, is due out on Jan. 17.

Dustin Lynch, 2020 Stay Country Tour Dates:

Jan. 30 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Jan. 31 – Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena

Feb. 1 – Athens, Ohio @ Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 7 – Norman, Oka. @ Riverwind Casino

Feb. 8 – San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo +

Feb. 13 – Madison, Wisc. @ The Sylvee

Feb. 14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Feb. 15 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino

Feb. 28 – Bensalem, Pa. @ Parx Casino

Feb. 29 – Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

March 1 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

March 13 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

March 14 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Rabobank Theatre

March 27 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

March 28 – Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino

+ without Travis Denning