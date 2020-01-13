Everything We Know About Dustin Lynch’s New Album, ‘Tullahoma’

Dustin Lynch's fourth studio album will arrive on Friday (Jan. 17). In early November, the country singer announced his plans for a brand-new record, named for his hometown.

Along with revealing a 2020 headlining tour, Lynch shared his next album's title and a few details -- but there's still plenty to be announced before it drops in January. Read on for all the details (at least, those that we know so far) on Lynch's next album, Tullahoma.

The Album Title

Lynch's fourth studio album is titled Tullahoma. The singer grew up in Tullahoma, Tenn., which is located about an hour southeast of Nashville.

"I’m very proud of where I’m from," Lynch says in a press release, "and proud of this record because it will hopefully make my hometown a little more famous than it already is.”

The Release Date

Tullahoma is due out on Jan. 17. It's available for pre-order now.

The Record Label

Tullahoma will be released via Broken Bow Records. Lynch has been signed with the label since the start of his career in the early 2010s.

The Album Cover

BBR Music Group

Lynch's Tullahoma album cover is sepia-toned and simple. The cover features a photo of the singer tipping his signature cowboy hat, with his name and the album's title above him.

The Producer

Lynch co-produced Tullahoma with his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Zach Crowell; according to a press release, the two "spearheaded the project from start to finish." It's Lynch's first time sticking with one producer for an entire record.

The Single

Tullahoma will include both Lynch's recent No. 1 single, "Good Girl," and his current single, "Ridin' Roads." The former song, which Lynch released in the spring of 2018, was his sixth chart-topper as an artist, but his first as a songwriter.

The Songs

Tullahoma, Lynch says in a press release, is "all about me and growing up in my hometown. Every song on this album points to something that happened to me or my close friends and family, and that’s really cool."

In addition to "Good Girl" and "Ridin' Roads," the record will feature the other two tracks from his Spring 2019 Ridin' Roads EP, "Little Town Livin'" and "Red Dirt, Blue Eyes." There's also a collaboration with Lauren Alaina.

“I’ve done a lot more living than I’ve done in the past, because this is the first time I’ve been able to tour and also feel like I have a life outside of that,” reflects Lynch. "It’s figuring out what I enjoy about life the most -- outside of music. The kind of stuff my mom and dad, my family and my friends back home, did growing up. Outdoors stuff, like hunting and fishing, hanging out in the backyard around a bonfire, just connecting. I long to be that kid again, and I think we all do.

"You get to a certain point in life and start reflecting on why you’re where you’re at … and I’ve just figured out that’s what makes me tick," Lynch adds. "That’s why I work hard.”

Songwriters featured on Tullahoma include Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley, Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, late producer and songwriter busbee and others. A full track list is below.

Dustin Lynch, Tullahoma Track List:

1. “Momma’s House” (Dylan Schneider, Michael Lotten, Rodney Clawson, Justin Wilson)

2. “Dirt Road” (Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, David Garcia)

3. “Thinking ‘Bout You" (feat. Lauren Alaina) (Dustin Lynch, Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

4. “Ridin' Roads” (Dustin Lynch, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

5. “Old Country Song” (Josh Miller, Bryan Simpson, Josh Jenkins)

6. “The World Ain’t Yours and Mine” (Matt Ramsey, Luke Laird, Rodney Clawson)

7. “Country Star” (Dustin Lynch, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jordan Schmidt)

8. “Workin' on You” (busbee, Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins)

9. “Little Town Livin'” (Dustin Lynch, Ben Hayslip, Zach Crowell, Rhett Akins)

10. “Red Dirt, Blue Eyes” (Dustin Lynch, Kyle Fishman, Dallas Davidson)

11. “Good Girl” (Dustin Lynch, Justin Ebach, Andy Albert)

The Tour

Shortly after he releases Tullahoma into the world, Lynch will embark on his 2020 Stay Country Tour: The trek is scheduled to begin on Jan. 30, in Detroit, Mich. Travis Denning will be joining Lynch as his opening act for the trek, which will wind throughout the United States before concluding in late March.