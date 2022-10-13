Dustin Lynch welcomed an adorable guest to the stage recently for a fun duet. A young girl — who can't be older than 8 — joined the country singer onstage to sing his song "Party Mode."

"Doin' that thing I do / Runnin from the truth / And burnin' it down," she sings into the microphone before belting out the chorus.

Lynch kneels down beside her, singing along before turning over the spotlight to her. She rallies up the crowd with her hand in the air as she rocks out. The two are even dressed alike in blue jeans, white shirts and boots — almost as if they had planned it.

"'She was a big star' — Chesney," Lynch writes in the caption, referencing Kenny Chesney's song "Big Star."

"That's my girl," her mother shares in the comments. "She said this was the best day of her life! Dustin is amazing for giving her this experience. So so grateful."

Others chimed in, cheering on the young star and saying she is destined to be an entertainer in the future.

Lynch recently wrapped up the second leg of his Party Mode Tour on Oct. 7. He was hoping to connect with fans this year, and clearly he has.

"We kicked off the show and had a lot of big moments that we were hoping would connect in certain ways, kinda take the crowd for a ride, and after trying it out on them the first few times, we realized that all of our preparation is paying off," he told Taste of Country while in the midst of the tour. "I've never had so much fun onstage."

Moments like he had with this young fan are a part of that fun. He also fulfilled an odd request from one fan to sign her forehead. According to Lynch, she sent him a direct message asking him to do it and — as luck would have it — he found her in crowd.

The "Riding Roads" singer will be on hand at the CMT Artists of the Year celebration as a presenter. He is also nominated for an American Music Awards this year for his song "Thinking 'Bout You" featuring MacKenzie Porter. They received a nod for Favorite Country Song along with Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave," Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," Jordan Davis' "Buy Dirt" featuring Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen's "Wasted on You."

The AMAs will air Nov. 20 on ABC.