Rhett Akins became a household name in the mid-1990s with his hit song "That Ain't My Truck," but the 2010s' ACM Songwriter of the Decade followed up his successful career as an artist with one of the most prolific songwriting portfolios in Nashville.

As a writer, Akins has cranked out hits for Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Jon Pardi and more. His writing credits include multiple No. 1 hits across more than two decades, both solo and with his Peach Pickers collaborators, Ben Hayslip and Dallas Davidson.

Keep reading for a look at some of the biggest songs that Akins has written so far. Of course, there's one from his son, Thomas Rhett.