Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood Lead Country American Music Awards Nominees

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced on Thursday (Oct. 13), and in the country music categories, Cody Johnson leads the field.

Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominated in multiple AMA categories, but Johnson's three nominations are tops in the genre. Bad Bunny is the most nominated artist overall, with eight American Music Awards nominations. Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift are next, with three each.

Swift's reimagined version of her Red album is nominated in a country category as well. Red (Taylor's Version) joins albums from Johnson, Underwood and Combs in the Favorite Country Album category (see the full list below). She's also nominated in the Artist of the Year category. No all-genre category features a country artist.

A full list of 2022 American Music Awards nominees in country music categories is available below. Voting for the fan-voted awards show is now open at VoteAMAs.com. The 2022 AMAs will take place live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8PM ET. The show will air on ABC.

2022 American Music Awards Nominees, Country:

Favorite Male Country Artist:
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist:
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group:
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album:
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite Country Song:
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch, Feat. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
Jordan Davis, Feat. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

