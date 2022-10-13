The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Mickey Guyton, Julia Sanders + More

Mickey Guyton stops fans in their tracks with "How You Love Someone." The power mid-tempo ballad chronicles the many questions people may have when they meet a new love interest.

"When you go back home, has it always been too long? / Is nothing really true 'til you tell it to your mom? / Do you fight just to fight or are you alright being wrong? / Come on, I wanna know how you love someone," Guyton questions in a heartfelt verse.

What makes this a true standout is the melding of traditional country instrumentation and a pleasing country-pop production reminiscent of a Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, or LeAnn Rimes hit. Guyton's impeccable vocals also shine and augment the emotional depth of an already-touching love song. "How You Love Someone" was written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West. -- Jeremy Chua