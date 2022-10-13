The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Mickey Guyton, Julia Sanders + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love.
Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Mickey Guyton"How You Love Someone"
Mickey Guyton stops fans in their tracks with "How You Love Someone." The power mid-tempo ballad chronicles the many questions people may have when they meet a new love interest.
"When you go back home, has it always been too long? / Is nothing really true 'til you tell it to your mom? / Do you fight just to fight or are you alright being wrong? / Come on, I wanna know how you love someone," Guyton questions in a heartfelt verse.
What makes this a true standout is the melding of traditional country instrumentation and a pleasing country-pop production reminiscent of a Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, or LeAnn Rimes hit. Guyton's impeccable vocals also shine and augment the emotional depth of an already-touching love song. "How You Love Someone" was written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West. -- Jeremy Chua
Julia Sanders"Western Wind"
Julia Sanders' new song "Western Wind" embodies anxiety and hope. The Asheville singer-songwriter was inspired by her toddler's request for the moon from the sky. In "Western Wind," Sanders reflects on the anxieties and optimism inherent in parenting: that life is certainly uncertain right now, but our ancestors can show us how to lead the next generation into the future.
Buttressed by gentle harmonies and a mantra-like chorus, "Western Wind" will allay your fears. -- Rachel Cholst
Spencer Crandall"Enough"
Spencer Crandall has had "enough of thinking I'm not enough" on his painfully honest new song. Penned by Crandall alongside Austin Brown, Jeffrey East, and Steven Martinez, "Enough" is a ballad that finds the singer reflecting on his self-worth and how he has relied on many externalities — social media, song streams, sales, and fleeting praises — to define it.
This tune will resonate with anyone who's doubted themselves and had their identity wrapped around superficial things that, as Crandall notes, sometimes really don't matter. -- Jeremy Chua
Joe Troop"Free Leonard Peltier"
We could all stand to use more heroes, and Joe Troop makes the case in "Free Leonard Peltier." Peltier, who was involved in an FBI shootout as a member of the American Indian Movement, is imprisoned despite a controversial trial — a case that is even weaker now that multiple witnesses have recanted.
Troop, known for his work in Che Apalache, gives Peltier his due in this rousing folk song. The track features indigenous artists involved with Leonard Peltier's Walk to Justice, a spiritual walk coordinated by the American Indian Movement from Minneapolis, Minn. to Washington D.C., happening this fall. All proceeds from the song will be distributed to Peltier's legal defense fund. -- Rachel Cholst
Avery Anna"Good Day"
Newly-signed Warner Music Nashville artist Avery Anna has dropped her debut EP, Mood Swings, which includes the breezy "Good Day." A bouncy country-pop number, the ebullient tune is all about living life with a smile on one's face like it's always a "good day," even after going through a breakup.
"Got some vans on my feet / That sunshine shining on me / I got some holes in my jeans / My knees be catching that breeze I'm singing / Ooh ooh ooh ooh / Let em' say what they say / Ain't nobody throwing shade on my good day," Anna professes in the singalong chorus.
The Arizona native's knack for heartfelt songwriting and modern-day lyricism, as evidenced in this seven-track EP, proves she's a one-to-watch in the next crop of rising country newcomers. -- Jeremy Chua
Water Weight"The Ballad of Sonny and Bolo"
Water Weight introduced a twist on the cowboy tale with his ethereal "The Ballad of Sunny & Bolo." It's not quite accurate to call this pop country; Water Weight uses pop elements to heighten the classic country storytelling of two outlaws on the run — and in love. Our heroes have hearts of gold and a damn good reason to grab the bag: they need to be together — and free — somewhere else. -- Rachel Cholst
Charles Mercy"Menthol Cigarettes & Prom Queen Regrets"
Charles Mercy is the protagonist of filmmaker Lauren Tabak's forthcoming lesbian western, The Adventures of Charles Mercy. Tabak's been slowly releasing music to build out Charles's mystique, and "Menthol Cigarettes" is no different.
Produced by Chuck Prophet, the song lazily unfurls like the titular cigarette smoke. Tabak laments the rejection of a closeted lover with poise and ease, equal parts lounge singer and gunslinger. -- Rachel Cholst