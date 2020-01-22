The Lumineers Announce 2020 III: The World Tour

Folk-rock band the Lumineers have added to their massive 2020 tour. III: The World Tour will take the band across North America beginning in late January.

The Lumineers 2020 tour will begin on Jan. 31 in Asheville, N.C. The first leg of the trek, during which they'll play arenas, extends through early March and includes two stops in Canada. The second leg of the tour will begin on May 13, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and run through mid-June. A July 12 date in Italy teases the potential of more overseas shows, but the band will pick back up in North America for August and September.

A full list of III: The World Tour stops is below. Full ticketing details are available on TheLumineers.com.

III, the Lumineers third studio album, arrived on Sept. 13. The 13-song project is presented in three chapters, each of which focuses on a member of a fictional family, the Sparks. The project is the band's first without cellist and vocalist Neyla Pekarek, who left the group in 2018 to pursue a solo career; co-founders Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites remain.

The Lumineers, III: The World Tour Dates:

Jan.31-Feb. 1 -- Asheville, N.C. @ U.S. Cellular Center *=

Feb. 4 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center *=

Feb. 5 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *=

Feb. 7 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena *=

Feb. 8 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *=

Feb. 11 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena *=

Feb. 13 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center *=

Feb. 16 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena *=

Feb. 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *=

Feb. 19 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *=

Feb. 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena *=

Feb. 25 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena *=

Feb. 26 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center *=

Feb. 28 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *=

Feb. 29 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena *%

March 3-4 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena *=

March 6 -- Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre *=

March 7 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Center *=

March 10 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center *=

March 11 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum *=

March 13 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center *=

March 14 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center *=

May 13 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater #+

May 15 -- The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #+

May 16 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion #+

May 19-20 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place #+

May 22 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #+

May 23 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre #+

May 27 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #+

May 29 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion #+

May 30 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood #+

June 2 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^+

June 5 -- Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion ^+

June 6 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^+

June 9-10 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^+

June 12 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^%

July 12 -- Verona, Italy @ Arena Di Verona

Aug. 12 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center @&

Aug. 14 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center @&

Aug. 15 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre @&

Aug. 18 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center @&

Aug. 21 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center @&

Aug. 25 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena @&

Aug. 26 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena @&

Aug. 29 -- Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field @

Sept. 2 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome @&

Sept. 4 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place @&

Sept. 8 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena @&

Sept. 11 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre @&

Sept. 12 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell MTS Place @&

Sept. 15 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center @&

Sept. 18 -- Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center @&

* w/ Mt. Joy

= w/ J.S. Ondara

# w/ Shakey Graves

@ w/ Gregory Alan Isakov

^ w/ CAAMP

+ w/ Jade Bird

& w/ Daniel Rodriguez

% w/ Diana DeMuth