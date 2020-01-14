Maddie & Tae Plan 2020 Tourist in This Town Tour

Maddie & Tae have announced a headlining tour for 2020. The country duo's Tourist in This Town Tour will begin in mid-April.

Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye's 2020 Tourist in This Town Tour is set to kick off on April 15 in Baltimore, Md. The trek, which will feature up-and-comers Avenue Beat, will take the pair to Atlanta, Ga.; Baton Rouge, La.; and elsewhere in between stops for Lady Antebellum's Ocean Tour, on which Maddie & Tae are an opening act.

“These songs are our raw unfiltered stories, and we can’t wait to tell them live," says Dye in a press release. Adds Marlow, "We’ve waited five years to go back out on a headlining tour. We are so excited to see our beautiful fans singing all of this new music."

Tickets for Maddie & Tae's Tourist in This Town Tour will go on sale on Friday (Jan. 17) at 10AM local time. Visit MaddieAndTae.com for full details.

Maddie & Tae's 2020 tour takes is name from a song on their 2019 EP One Heart to Another. Together with a second EP released in 2019, Everywhere I'm Goin', the project makes up a full album from the duo.

Maddie & Tae, 2020 Tourist in This Town Tour Dates:

April 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

April 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

April 17 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

April 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

May 1 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

May 2 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center's Mars Music Hall

May 15 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Varsity Theatre

July 11 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live