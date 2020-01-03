Lady Antebellum Mount Extensive Ocean Tour for Summer 2020

Following the release of their new studio album, Ocean, in November as well as a 2019 Las Vegas residency, Lady Antebellum have announced a brand-new run of tour dates. Their Ocean 2020 Tour will kick off in late May in Albuquerque, N.M., and will extend through the summer and in to the fall, wrapping with a hometown Nashville show on Sept. 12.

"After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year, we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate toward some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean," the trio's Charles Kelley explains in a press release. "We've missed those huge crowd sing-a-longs."

Additionally, the group has revealed that Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will join them on tour as opening support. "We are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can't come fast enough," Kelley adds.

In fact, Lady A, Maddie & Tae and Owen convened at the Nashville dive Santa's Pub to serve up a little preview of the action. The three acts took turns on the Santa's stage, offering up their best attempts at karaoke classics like Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," TLC's "Waterfalls" and many more.

"So Santa, what do you think?" Kelley finally asks, as the camera pans over to the venue's titular, white-bearded owner, who's standing behind the bar with a horrified look on his face.

"Sure ain't country," he replies.

Fans will have a first chance to purchase tickets for select dates on the Ocean 2020 Tour through Live Nation's Country Megaticket beginning Jan. 24. For details, go here.

Lady Antebellum, Ocean 2020 Tour Dates:

May 21 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 22 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak Chin Pavilion

May 23 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 28 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 29 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 30 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 13 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 14 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

June 18 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 19 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

June 20 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 25 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 27 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 10 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 16 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ TBA

July 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 24 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 31 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Aug.1 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

Aug. 2 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

Aug. 6 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 7 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 8 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 22 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 4 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 5 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 6 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Bowling Arena

Sept. 11 -- Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Sept. 12 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

