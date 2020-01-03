Lady Antebellum Mount Extensive Ocean Tour for Summer 2020
Following the release of their new studio album, Ocean, in November as well as a 2019 Las Vegas residency, Lady Antebellum have announced a brand-new run of tour dates. Their Ocean 2020 Tour will kick off in late May in Albuquerque, N.M., and will extend through the summer and in to the fall, wrapping with a hometown Nashville show on Sept. 12.
"After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year, we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate toward some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean," the trio's Charles Kelley explains in a press release. "We've missed those huge crowd sing-a-longs."
Additionally, the group has revealed that Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will join them on tour as opening support. "We are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can't come fast enough," Kelley adds.
In fact, Lady A, Maddie & Tae and Owen convened at the Nashville dive Santa's Pub to serve up a little preview of the action. The three acts took turns on the Santa's stage, offering up their best attempts at karaoke classics like Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," TLC's "Waterfalls" and many more.
"So Santa, what do you think?" Kelley finally asks, as the camera pans over to the venue's titular, white-bearded owner, who's standing behind the bar with a horrified look on his face.
"Sure ain't country," he replies.
Fans will have a first chance to purchase tickets for select dates on the Ocean 2020 Tour through Live Nation's Country Megaticket beginning Jan. 24. For details, go here.
Lady Antebellum, Ocean 2020 Tour Dates:
May 21 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 22 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak Chin Pavilion
May 23 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 28 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 29 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 30 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
June 13 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 14 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
June 18 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 19 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
June 20 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 25 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 27 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 10 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
July 16 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 17 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ TBA
July 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind @ Ruoff Music Center
July 23 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 24 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
July 31 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
Aug.1 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
Aug. 2 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
Aug. 6 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 7 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 8 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 22 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 4 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept. 5 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 6 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Bowling Arena
Sept. 11 -- Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
Sept. 12 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
