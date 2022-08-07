Over the past couple of years, Breland has made a name for himself as one of country music's most in-demand collaborators: He's worked with the likes of Sam Hunt, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban, and his team-up with Dierks Bentley and Hardy, "Beers on Me," was a No. 1 hit at country radio.

As he readies the release of his full-length debut album, Cross Country, Breland is continuing that trend of high-power collaborations, this time in a duet with Lady A. The two acts shared an R&B-laced slow jam called "Told You I Could Drink" on Friday (Aug. 5), and Breland says working with the country trio was a longtime personal goal.

"Lady A is one of the groups that introduced me to country music,so when I finally got in the studio with Charles Kelley, I already had a Lady A collab in mind," he explains. Kelley, who is one third of Lady A, and Breland co-wrote "Told You I Could Drink" with songwriter Zachary Manno.

Breland and Kelley subsequently performed their song at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during "Breland & Friends," an April 2022 benefit show organized by the up-and-coming star that also featured acts like Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson and more artists.

"The response that we got from the audience was what convinced us to cut the song and put it on my album. I'm so excited for the world to hear what we made," the singer continues.

Lady A's Hillary Scott says that when she and fellow band mate Dave Haywood heard the song, they easily hopped on board. "Anytime we have a chance to collaborate with Breland, you can be sure that we'll be there," she explains. "When I first heard this song it immediately took me back to high school after a bad breakup, getting lost in an R&B groove."

The lyrics of "Told You I Could Drink" start by revisiting all the drinks a couple share as they're getting to know each other and move through the stages of a relationship: That first get-to-know you drink at a bar, champagne on New Year's Eve and a couple of shots to muster up the courage to say "I love you." When the relationship ends, the imbibing doesn't stop, but the reasons behind the drinking aren't nearly so celebratory.

"I drink you under the table, outta my head / Over the memories of you in my bed / And honestly, just what else did you think / When I told you I could drink?" Breland sings in the chorus, attended by rich vocal harmony from Lady A.

"Told You I Could Drink" is track No. 5 on Cross Country, whose track list Breland recently announced in full. In addition to his collaborations with Urban, Guyton and Rhett, the singer is also adding an as-yet-unheard team-up with Ingrid Andress called "Here For It." The 14-song album is due out in full on Sept. 9.

Breland, Cross Country Album Track List:

1.“Here For It" (feat. Ingrid Andress)

2. “County Line”

3. “Praise The Lord" (feat. Thomas Rhett)

4. “Natural”

5. “Told You I Could Drink" (feat. Lady A)

6. “For What It’s Worth”

7. “Happy Song”

8. “Growing Pains”

9. “Throw It Back (feat. Keith Urban)”

10. “Thick”

11. “Cross Country (feat. Mickey Guyton)”

12. “Good For You”

13. “Don’t Look At Me”

14. “Alone At The Ranch”