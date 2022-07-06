Charles Kelley of Lady A and his wife Cassie McConnell Kelley celebrated a decade of marriage in 2019. Kelley proposed to his wife on Christmas morning in 2008, and the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Nashville in June of 2009. Then, they headed to the Bahamas for another, more scenic, destination wedding around the Fourth of July.

Though it's often easy to assume country stars such as Kelley have everything going for them, he and his wife have gone through plenty of heartache during their marriage: In 2015, the couple opened up about a years-long struggle with infertility. It was a journey filled with mounting hopes and crushing disappointment, but it ended eventually, and miraculously, with pregnancy.

“I want to give a special shout out to my husband, Charles, for being the most incredible human,” Cassie Kelley said when announcing her pregnancy. “His love, support, passion for our marriage and our future children has never, EVER wavered, even when the frustration seemed insurmountable. I am so lucky to have a best friend and partner in life like him, and our child couldn’t have scored a better dad!”

From bright-eyed newlyweds to nearly a decade into their marriage, the Kelleys have experienced so much together. Career-wise, Lady A have built a massively successful following and are still going strong, and Charles Kelley has done some solo work as well; Cassie Kelley, meanwhile, launched her lifestyle website and media company, Womanista, in 2015.

"I’m grateful for the adventures that we’ve been on, the places we’ve visited, the lazy days we’ve lounged away on the couch together, the late nights spent on the bus talking about our dreams over a bottle (or two!) of wine," Cassie Kelley says. "Our bond that was built during those precious moments will [never change]."

Flip through the photo gallery below to see a few of the adorable moments the Kelleys have shared throughout the years:

This gallery was originally assembled by Christina Vinson, and updated by Courtney Carr.