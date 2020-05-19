Lady Antebellum have canceled their entire 2020 Ocean Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty about when it will be safe to gather once again. The trio made the announcement without any plans to reschedule.

Lady Antebellum noted that they're working on ways to bring live music to many of the same cities, but fans will be able to get refunds on tickets in the meantime. The news follows similar tour postponement notices from Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney, all of whom wiped their 2020 calendar clean in recent days.

"We dream about the day we can step back on stage, see all your faces and hear all of your voices singing back to us," Lady Antebellum write on social media. "While we don't have future plans to share just yet, we are working with our team around the clock to figure out when and how we can safely get on the road to see all of you. Until then, we’re going to continue to find ways to keep the music playing and stay connected with you.⁣⁣"

Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae were slated to open the Ocean Tour, which had been scheduled to begin on Thursday (May 21), before Lady Antebellum pushed it back six weeks, to a July 2 start date. More than 40 shows were on the schedule through October, with plans to play arenas and amphitheaters nationwide.

The tour was named after the trio's most recent album, Ocean. "Champagne Nights" is their current single. That song is not a part of Ocean, however; rather, it was discovered during an appearance on NBC's Songland earlier this year.