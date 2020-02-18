Martina McBride Books 2020 Livin’ Life Up Tour

Martina McBride is hitting the road in March, and she will bring along two country newcomers for the trek. The "This One's for the Girls" singer will kick off her Livin' Life Up Tour on March 12 in Lancaster, Pa.

McBride will make 15 stops across the country as part of her 2020 Livin' Life Up Tour, wrapping up the trek on May 2 in Orillia, Ontario, Canada. “I’m so excited about these shows and hope to see you there,” she says in a press release.

McBride will bring along rising artists Hailey Whitters and Sarah Allison Turner for select dates of her 2020 tour. It will be the first lengthy tour for McBride since premiering her podcast Vocal Point, which features the singer interviewing celebrities from music, TV and more.

Fans can find more information on McBride's 2020 Livin' Life Up Tour dates, including ticket details, at McBride's official website.

Martina McBride, 2020 Livin’ Life Up Tour Dates:

March 12 – Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

March 13 – Westbury, N.Y. @ Theatre at Westbury

March 14 – Orono, Maine @ Collins Center for the Arts

April 2 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Center for the Arts*

April 3 – Salina, Kansas @ Steifel Theatre*

April 4 – Fort Yates, N.D. @ Prairie Knights Casino*

April 16 – Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Center

April 17 – Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Crystal Grand Theatre

April 18 – Sioux City, Iowa @ The Sioux City Orpheum

April 23 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre+

April 24 – Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Theatre+

April 25 – Madisonville, Ky. @ The Glema Mahr Center+

April 30 – Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre+

May 1 – Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ F.M. Kirby Center+

May 2 – Orillia, Ontario, Canada @ Casino Rama Center+

* Hailey Whitters opens

+ Sarah Allison Turner opens