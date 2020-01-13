Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Luke Combs, Lil Nas X and more country artists are up for iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2020. Combs is nominated in the all-genre Male Artist of the Year category, while Lil Nas X's smash hit "Old Town Road" is up for Song of the Year. Taylor Swift will compete for the Female Artist of the Year trophy, and Dan + Shay are nominated for Best Duo / Group of the Year. Fans can scope out the full list of nominees in the country categories on iHeart.com and catch the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 29 at 8PM ET on Fox and on iHeartMedia radio stations.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters will release her much-anticipated new album in February. Titled The Dream, the 12-track record features songs co-written by Whitters and superstar songwriters such as Lori McKenna, Brandy Clark and Hillary Lindsey, along with covers of songs including Chris Stapleton's "The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice." The Dream is due out on Feb. 28, and Whitters will celebrate with an album release show at Nashville's Basement East on March 10.

Also in new album news, Lilly Hiatt has announced plans to release her latest full-length album, titled Walking Proof. According to a press release, the 11-track record was produced by Cage the Elephant's Lincoln Parish, and features appearances from fellow Americana favorites Amanda Shires and Aaron Lee Tasjan, along with Hiatt's father, iconic singer-songwriter John Hiatt. Walking Proof is due out via New West Records on March 27.

Canaan Smith has announced plans for a tour in early 2020, dubbed the Pour Decisions Tour. Smith will kick off the seven-date run in Rootstown, Ohio, on Feb. 1, making stops in Illinois, North Carolina and South Carolina before concluding on March 28 in Tifton, Ga. Kylie Morgan, Noah Schnacky and Redferrin will join on select dates as support acts. “A new year means new music, and the Pour Decisions Tour is just a taste of what’s coming up," Smith says in a statement. "I can’t wait for people to hear what I’ve been workin’ on.” Score tickets for all dates now via Smith's official website.

The Steep Canyon Rangers will collaborate with the Asheville Symphony Orchestra to release an album of their most iconic songs "reimagined." Per a press release, the album, titled Be Still Moses, will include "fresh takes on 11 Steep Canyon Rangers originals in celebration of [Asheville's] thriving hometown music community." Set for release on March 6, Be Still Moses is available for pre-order now.

Cassadee Pope, Brett James, Chris DeStefano and JT Harding will headline the second annual ASCAP Experience in the Round. Set for Tuesday (Jan. 14) at Nashville's legendary Bluebird Cafe, the event will feature the artists playing music and "sharing stories from their participation in the ASCAP Experience Conferences," an event that helps songwriters succeed in the music industry. Fans can learn more about the ASCAP Experience and use the code BLUEBIRD for a discount on registration through Jan. 22.