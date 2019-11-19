Ashley McBryde Announces 2020 One Night Standards Tour

Editor's Note: Some of these tour stops have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for more information.

Ashley McBryde has announced a headlining run for early 2020. The rising country artist will embark on her One Night Standards Tour at the end of January.

McBryde will begin her 2020 One Night Standards Tour on Jan. 30 in Birmingham, Ala. A smattering of shows are scheduled through late April currently; a full list of stops is below.

McBryde's fan club, the Trybe, will have pre-sale access to tickets for her 2020 tour beginning on Tuesday (Nov. 19) at 10AM local time. Visit AshleyMcBryde.com for full ticketing details.

McBryde's 2020 One Night Standards Tour is named after her current single, the first from a to-be-announced major-label sophomore album. McBryde released her major-label debut in 2018 to critical acclaim, earning a Grammy Awards nomination. She was recently named New Artist of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.

McBryde's solo tour dates dot her calendar in between her time as an opening act for Luke Combs, on his 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour. That trek will begin on Feb. 7 and will also feature Drew Parker.

Ashley McBryde, 2020 One Night Standards Tour Dates:

Jan. 30 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Jan. 31 -- Oxford, Miss. @ The Lyric Oxford

Feb. 28 -- Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Feb. 29 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

March. 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

March 19 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

March 21 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre

March 28 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

April 23 -- Helotes, Texas @ Floore's Country Kitchen