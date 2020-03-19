Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

The remainder of Cole Swindell's 2020 Down to Earth Tour dates have been rescheduled in light of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). A press release reports that nine shows, plus a set at the Tortuga Festival, will now take place in October. Trea Landon is Swindell's special guest at all of the non-festival shows, with Hardy and Jon Langston splitting time as special guests. Fans can visit ColeSwindell.com for more information. -- AS

Ashley McBryde has postponed all of her concerts through the end of March due to "concerns about the spread of COVID-19." McBryde announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday (March 17), noting that rescheduled dates for the March shows will be announced "as soon as possible." Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows. -- AM

In the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Grammy Museum is set to release new episodes of its Digital Exhibit Series -- "intimate sit-down interviews with artists and musicians," per a press release, recorded at the museum's Clive Davis Theatre -- to keep fans entertained while the museum is closed. An episode featuring UK Americana artist Yola is set for release on March 21, and Brandi Carlile's episode will debut on March 30. Billie Eilish, Greta Van Fleet, Larkin Poe and more artists will also be part of the series. Music junkies can find more details via the Grammy Museum website. -- AM

Congratulations are in order for singer Hannah Blaylock, formerly a member of Edens Edge: She and her husband Justin are expecting a baby! The baby boy will be the couple's first child, the artist says in an Instagram post. "2020 has started out with some mega big challenges to say the least. But I believe that joyous things are around the corner for all of us. Including this baby bob and the amazing mark he will leave on the world," Blaylock writes. -- AS

Nashville's 2020 St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon has been rescheduled for a to-be-determined future date. The organizers of the marathon, originally set for April 25-26 with performances from Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, are currently in the process of finalizing a new date with city officials, and will announce the plans "as soon as possible." This change is part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). -- AM

This year's Townsquare Media Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon raised more than $2.2 million for the Memphis-based children's research hospital. The collaboration between nearly two dozen radio stations across the country, including KNUE in Tyler, Texas, and KXLB in Bozeman, Mont., among others, bested its 2019 fundraising total of $2.14 million. Now in its 31st year, the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program of radiothons has raised more than $800 million for St. Jude.

The 2020 Shaky Boots Music Festival, originally set for May 8-9 in Atlanta, Ga., has been cancelled. "Our gratitude goes out to the artists and fans looking forward to this experience, and we thank you all for your understanding," festival organizers say in a statement, noting that refunds have been issued to those who had already purchased tickets for the event, which was to feature, among others, Dierks Bentley and Brandi Carlile. Shaky Boots' sister fest, Shaky Knees, has been rescheduled for Oct. 16-18 at Atlanta's Central Park; both changes are due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). -- AM

In other festival news -- but not canceled festival news! -- Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and Blake Shelton will headline the 2020 Barefoot Country Music Fest. Set for June 19-21 on the beach in Wildwood, N.J., the event will also feature performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Justin Moore, Lanco, Jimmie Allen and more artists. Fans can find ticket info and the full lineup at the Barefoot Country Music Fest website. -- AM