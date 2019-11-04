Cole Swindell Launching Down to Earth Tour in 2020

Editor's Note: Some of these tour stops have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for more information.

Prepare for takeoff! Cole Swindell will launch his 2020 Down to Earth Tour early in the new year.

Swindell's 2020 Down to Earth Tour will begin on March 5, in Toledo, Ohio. A full list of tour dates -- including stops in New Orleans, La.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Jacksonville, Fla. -- is below. Joining Swindell on the trek will be songwriter and artist Hardy and rising singer Trea Landon, and Swindell says the three "already have some fun things planned for this tour."

“I have had such an amazing year in so many ways. I never think each year can top the previous, but it does," Swindell reflects in a press release. "I’m so fired up for 2020 to get back out there with two new artists whose music I just love and am really excited about ... The fans better get ready because this tour is for them!”

Tickets for Swindell's 2020 Down to Earth Tour will go on sale on Friday (Nov. 8), with pre-sale access for Citi cardholders beginning on Tuesday (Nov. 5). Visit ColeSwindell.com for full details.

Cole Swindell, 2020 Down to Earth Tour Dates:

March 5 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theater

March 6 -- Rama, Ontario, Canada @ Casino Rama-Entertainment Centre

March 13 -- Macon, Ga. @ Macon Centreplex Auditorium

March 14 -- Okaloosa Island, Fla. @ The Gulf

March 15 -- New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore

March 25 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Sanford Pentagon

March 26 -- Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center-Five Flags Arena

March 27 -- Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

March 28 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

April 9 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

April 10 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre

April 11 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

April 16 -- Charleston, S.C. @ N. Charleston PAC

April 17 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place