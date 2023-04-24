Cole Swindell Plots Unique Twelve Tour for Fall 2023

With his deluxe album Stereotype: Broken arriving Friday (April 28), Cole Swindell has added some musical icing on the cake for his fans with a new tour. The country singer will embark on a short 12-date trek — aptly called the Twelve Tour — this fall.

Buy Cole Swindell Concert Tickets Here

Unlike a traditional tour, Swindell is planning on keeping each show fresh by switching up the setlists. His supporting acts will also vary, with four artists — Nate Smith, Conner Smith, Avery Anna and Greylan James — joining him for different lineup combinations.

"Y’all know 12 is my number ... 12 shows. 12 different sets," Swindell writes on social media. "Kicking off October 12th. Can’t wait to be out on the road with this crew!"

The "Drinkaby" singer will be busy throughout the summer. He's providing direct support for Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour 23, which Smith is also a part of.

Cole Swindell's 2023 Twelve Tour Dates:

Oct. 12 - Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena (Nate Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 13 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Powerhouse Arena (Nate Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 14 - Las Crosse, Wisc. @ LaCrosse Center (Nate Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 19 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ War Memorial Coliseum (Conner Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 20 - Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center (Conner Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 21 - Canton, Ohio @ Canton Civic Center (Conner Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 26 - Orillia, Ontario, Canada @ Casino Rama Resort Ent Ctr (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Oct. 27 - Reading, Penn. @ Santander Arena (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Oct. 28 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ UPMC Event Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Nov. 2 - Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Nov. 3 - Florence, S.C. @ Florence Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Nov. 4 - Rome, Ga. @ Forum River Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)