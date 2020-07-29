Ashley McBryde has made a big mark in her few short years on the national country music scene. The talented singer-songwriter earned a Grammy Awards nomination, for Best Country Album, for her major-label debut album, 2018's Girl Going Nowhere.

McBryde's 2020 album Never Will has been lauded as well. Prior to her mainstream rise, the singer also dropped an EP, 2016's Jalopies and Expensive Guitars, and an independent album, 2011's Elsebound.

McBryde won New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards, and was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year that year as well, and a listen to any of her projects makes it easy to understand why. Read on for a listen to her five best songs (so far).