Brantley Gilbert Will ‘Fire’t Up’ on Tour in 2020

Editor's Note: Select shows on Gilbert's Fire't Up Tour are being postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for more information.

Brantley Gilbert is ready to "Fire't Up" on tour in 2020. The country star has revealed his tour plans for the first half of the upcoming year: a 30-plus city trek.

Gilbert's Fire't Up Tour will begin on Jan. 23 in London, Ontario, Canada. He'll play 34 cities from then until May 8, when the trek will conclude at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. A full list of Gilbert's tour dates is below.

“I truly feel like we’re at the point that we can let the music take us where it is meant to go, so with every new album, we like to change up our show and make it something that plays to those stories and characters,” Gilbert says in a press release. “We’ll of course still do the hits our fans love, but we are looking at this as an opportunity to turn up the heat a bit and give the songs on [my new album] Fire & Brimstone a chance to really rock.”

Gilbert will be join on his Fire't Up Tour by Chase Rice, Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay. Fans can visit BrantleyGilbert.com for full details.

Gilbert's Fire't Up Tour is named for the first song on his upcoming new album, Fire & Brimstone. The project is due out on Oct. 4.

Brantley Gilbert, 2020 Fire't Up Tour Dates:

Jan. 23 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Jan. 24 -- Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Jan. 25 -- Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort

Jan. 30 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Jan. 31 -- Highland Heights, Ky. @ BB&T Arena

Feb. 1 -- Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

Feb. 2 -- Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Feb. 7 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Feb. 8 -- Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 13 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Feb. 14 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 15 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ McKenzie Arena at UTC

Feb. 20 -- Evansville, Ind. @ The Ford Center

Feb. 21 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

Feb. 22 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 27 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 28 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Feb. 29 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

March 19 -- Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

March 20 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

March 21 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

March 26 -- Ontario, Calif. @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

March 27 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

March 28 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

April 16 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena ^

April 17 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater ^

April 18 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^

April 23 -- Florence, S.C. @ Florence Civic Center ^

April 24 -- Charleston, W. Va. @ Charleston Civic Center ^

April 25 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Coliseum ^

April 30 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

May 1 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^

May 2 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center ^

May 8 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

^ featuring Chase Rice. All other dates feature Dylan Scott.

