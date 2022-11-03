Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news.

Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10.

The project marks his first studio album in three years, following 2019's Fire & Brimstone, which spawned the No. 1 duet "What Happens in a Small Town" with Lindsay Ell and his Top 30 single "Hard Days."

So Help Me God will feature 10 tracks, all of which were co-written by Gilbert, and the singer attributes the three-year gap in album releases to his detail-oriented album making process.

"I’ve always taken a little longer than most artists, especially in this genre, to put an album out and that’s partly to do with me being a perfectionist," he shares via press release. "But we’ve been looking forward to getting this album out for a long time. I’ve been blessed to sit down with some of the best writers in the country, and I feel like we’ve written some wonderful stuff."

Of the songs on the album, which Gilbert calls "more of a mixtape," fans will hear a group of previously released collaborations, including "Rolex on a Redneck" with Jason Aldean, "The Worst Country Song of All Time" with Hardy and Toby Keith and "Son of the Dirty South" with Jelly Roll.

"How to Talk to Girls" and "Gone But Not Forgotten," both of which Gilbert shared in 2021, also make appearances on the collection.

Five brand new songs, including the collaboration with Shelton and Gill, round out the project, and the album closes with the title track. A solid group of co-writers join Gilbert on the album, including Hardy, Brock Berryhill, Randy Montana and more.

"We wanted to put songs that sounded good together, but also songs that covered a wide variety of genre influences," the singer says of the project. "There’s a lot of different songwriting styles on the album. We’re super excited about it, and I can’t wait for BG Nation to hear what we’ve been working on."

Gilbert has been busy on the Son of the Dirty South Tour with Jelly Roll this fall, and they will close it out with shows in Florida and Georgia this weekend. He then embarks on co-headlining tour with Five Finger Death Punch beginning Nov. 9 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Brantley Gilbert's So Help Me God Tracklist:

1. “Heaven by Then” with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunger Phelps, Taylor Phillips)

2. “Rolex on a Redneck” featuring Jason Aldean (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips)

3. “Miles of Memories” (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Josh Phillips)

4. “She’s the One” (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Taylor Phillips)

5. “The Worst Country Song of All Time” featuring Toby Keith and HARDY (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

6. “Son of the Dirty South” featuring Jelly Roll (Brantley Gilbert, Andrew Baylis, Jason Bradley DeFord)

7. “How to Talk to Girls” (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Wayne Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)

8. “Little Piece of Heaven” (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James, Taylor Phillips, Cole Taylor)

9. “Gone But Not Forgotten” (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick)

10. “So Help Me God” (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)