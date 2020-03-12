Dan + Shay Postpone 2020 Arena Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Dan + Shay's Spring 2020 arena tour dates have been postponed due to COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus. The country duo announced the news on Thursday (March 12), after their Thursday night show in Philadelphia, Pa., was postponed for the same reason.

"After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour," Dan + Shay say in a statement. They'd begun the trek on Friday (March 6) in Nashville.

"These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority," Dan + Shay add. "We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear."

Dan + Shay have already announced new dates for all of the affected shows, which fans can find below. Tickets for the original concerts will be honored; visit DanAndShay.com for more information.

"Thank you all for your patience and understanding," Dan + Shay conclude. "It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do."

Coronavirus Pandemic: What Country Music Events Are Postponed or Canceled (or Not)?

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,615 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban that will go into effect on Friday (March 13) at midnight. The ban only applies for foreign nationals, NBC News explains, not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens. Additionally, Ireland and the U.K. are exempt from the travel ban, which applies only to people, not foreign goods or trade.

During his Wednesday night address, Trump also urged Americans to be cautious with their health: to wash their hands and stay home if they're feeling ill, and to get tested for coronavirus if they think they may have it.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. Because the new Stagecoach dates conflict with their arena tour, Dan + Shay -- who were originally on the festival's bill -- will be unable to perform at the event.

Dan + Shay, 2020 The (Arena) Tour Rescheduled Dates:

March 6-7 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 8 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

July 30 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 31 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 1 -- San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Aug. 6 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 7 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 8 -- Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada @ Burl's Creek Event Grounds

Aug. 13 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 14 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Aug. 15 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Aug. 21 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Prairie Wind Park

Aug. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Sept. 10 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 11 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 12 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 17 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena (f.k.a. Verizon Arena)

Sept. 18 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 19 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 24 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 1 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Oct. 2 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 8 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 10 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 11 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Oct. 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 16 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 21 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 23 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 29 -- Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

Oct. 30 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 31 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome