Dan + Shay Announce 2020 Arena Tour
Editor's Note: As of March 12, 2020, Dan + Shay's springtime arena tour dates have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour will pick back up on July 30, and affected shows have already been moved.
Dan + Shay are going big time: The country duo has announced an arena tour for 2020.
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's arena tour will begin in Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena, on March 6. The first leg of the trek will run through mid-April; following a summertime break, they'll pick it back up again on Sept. 17 in Little Rock, Ark., and tour through late October.
A complete list of currently announced Dan + Shay 2020 arena tour dates is below. A pre-sale for fans and American Express cardholders will begin at noon ET on Monday (Oct. 7), with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (Oct. 11). Visit DanAndShay.com for more details.
Dan + Shay and pop star Justin Bieber dropped their new collaboration, "10,000 Hours," on Friday, along with its accompanying music video. Co-written by Smyers, Mooney and Bieber with Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, the song is, Mooney explains, "about spending a lifetime learning and loving your significant other."
Smyers produced "10,000 Hours," which is the first single from Dan + Shay's next album; more details about that project have yet to be announced, but it will be their fourth studio album. The record follows 2018's Dan + Shay, which earned critical and fan praise, and recognition at numerous awards shows. All three singles from that album hit No. 1, as did the project itself.
Dan + Shay are the reigning ACM Vocal Duo of the Year, and are nominated for three CMA Awards. Smyers earned an additional three nominations for his work as a songwriter and producer.
Dan + Shay, The (Arena) Tour 2020 Tour Dates:
March 6-7 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *
March 8 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena *
March 12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center * -- POSTPONED
March 13 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena *
March 14 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *
March 19 -- San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center *
March 20 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center *
March 21 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center *
March 26 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena *
March 27 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center *
March 28 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum *
April 9 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center *
April 10 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center *
April 11 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum *
April 16 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *
April 17 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center *
April 18 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center *
Sept. 17 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena (f.k.a. Verizon Arena)
Sept. 18 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 19 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 24 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 25 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 1 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Oct. 2 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 3 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 8 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Oct. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 10 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 11 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
Oct. 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 16 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 21 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 23 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Oct. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 29 -- Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena
Oct. 30 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 31 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
* with Ingrid Andress and the Band Camino
