Dan + Shay’s Philadelphia Concert Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Dan + Shay's Thursday (March 12) concert in Philadelphia, Pa., has been postponed as the venue undergoes cleaning to fight coronavirus (COVID-19). The Wells Fargo Center, at which the show was scheduled, announced the news on Thursday morning.

"In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center's facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitization ... To facilitate this, non-essential Wells Fargo Center employees are working from home today," a statement reads. "Today's Wells Fargo Center events will be rescheduled. Tickets will be honored for a later date or will be refunded at the point of purchase."

Dan + Shay re-tweeted the statement, with two broken heart emojis. Their Philadelphia show is part of their ongoing 2020 arena tour, which began in Nashville on March 6.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,615 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban that will go into effect on Friday (March 13) at midnight. The ban only applies for foreign nationals, NBC News explains, not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens. Additionally, Ireland and the U.K. are exempt from the travel ban, which applies only to people, not foreign goods or trade.

During his Wednesday night address, Trump also urged Americans to be cautious with their health: to wash their hands and stay home if they're feeling ill, and to get tested for coronavirus if they think they may have it.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. Because the new Stagecoach dates conflict with their arena tour, Dan + Shay -- who were originally on the festival's bill -- will be unable to perform at the event.