Garth Brooks is rescheduling two of his 2020 Stadium Tour stops in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country star's upcoming shows in Charlotte, N.C., and Cincinnati, Ohio, are being pushed back about one month.

Brooks' Charlotte show, at the city's Bank of America Stadium, was originally scheduled for May 2, but will now take place on June 13. His Cincinnati stop, meanwhile, was scheduled for May 16, at the city's Paul Brown Stadium, and will now take place on June 27. All tickets sold for both shows will be honored on the new dates.

"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do," Brooks says in a press release. "Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy."

Brooks has already played one Stadium Tour show, in Detroit, Mich., in 2020. His other currently scheduled stop on the trek, which began in 2018 with a show at Notre Dame Stadium, is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Las Vegas, Nev.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11 -- over 335,000 cases of the disease and 14,634 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 22. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 15,291 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 201 deaths as of March 20.

Brooks is one of dozens of country artists who have postponed or canceled tour dates due to the pandemic. Additionally, major festivals and events -- including Stagecoach and the 2020 ACM Awards -- have been pushed back to the fall.

