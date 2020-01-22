Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Alan Jackson received the Country Music Association's Joe Talbot Award, which recognizes "outstanding leadership and contributions to the preservation and advancement of country music's values and traditions," according to MusicRow, on Friday (Jan. 17). He is the fourth artist and seventh person overall to earn the honor, which is named for steel guitarist and music industry executive Joe Talbot. "Alan Jackson has always stayed true to his roots,” says CMA CEO Sarah Trahern. "That’s why fans love him, and it’s how he’s made such a considerable impact on our genre.”

Sara and Sean Watkins' Watkins Family Hour musical collective will release a new album on April 10. Brother Sister, the group's first new music in five years, was produced by Mike Viola and features seven original songs co-written by the Watkins siblings, as well as three covers. The new record, which is being released via Family Hour Records / Thirty Tigers, is available for pre-order now.

Chicago's 2020 Windy City Smokeout country music and BBQ festival will feature Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and more. The event is set for July 10-12 at the city's United Center; Morgan Evans, Riley Green, Hailey Whitters and others are also scheduled to take the stage over the three days. Visit WindyCitySmokeout.com for more details.

Dustin Lynch, Midland and Clay Walker will headline Headwaters Country Jam 2020, a three-day music festival at the Bridge near Three Forks, Mont. Now in its 13th year, the event will also feature performances from Ashley McBryde, the Cadillac Three, Meghan Patrick and more. Tickets for the festival, which is scheduled for June 18-20, will go on sale on Friday (Jan. 24) at 8AM MT; visit HeadwatersCountryJam.com for full details.

Billy Strings already has a slew of tour dates on his 2020 calendar, but on Feb. 27-March 1, he'll embark on a very special mini-tour in his home state of Michigan. Dubbed Family Strings, the shows -- in Bay City, Traverse City, Ionia and Ann Arbor -- will bring the rising star together with his father, Terry Barber, onstage. (Barber, a guitarist himself, has been a major influence on his son's chosen career path.) Fans can visit BillyStrings.com for ticketing details.

Hometown to Hometown, a new event focused on Nashville's songwriting and production communities, will spotlight award-winner songwriter-producers Ross Copperman and Nicolle Galyon as the 2020 Champions of the Year. The benefit, a night of music and cocktails, will raise money for music technology programs in underserved high schools in Music City, Copperman's Virginia hometown and Galyon's Kansas hometown. Hometown to Hometown is being organized by Save the Music and SongFarm.org, and fans can find more details at SaveTheMusic.org.