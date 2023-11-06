21 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Wins Five CMA Awards

Twenty-one years ago today (Nov. 6, 2002), Alan Jackson had plenty of reasons to celebrate -- five, in fact. It was on that date that the Georgia native won five trophies at the 36th annual CMA Awards ceremony, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year honor, and tied the record for the most CMAs won in one night in the history of the show.

In addition to the night's highest honor, Jackson's CMA category victories in 2002 also included Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Drive and Single of the Year and Song of the Year for his 9/11 song "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)." He was presented the Entertainer of the Year trophy by the show's host, Vince Gill, and Loretta Lynn.

While Jackson won five trophies that night, he was actually nominated for five more: He was also in the running for Music Video of the Year, for both "Where Were You" and "Drive (for Daddy Gene);" Song of the Year and Single of the Year a second time, both for "Drive;" and Vocal Event of the Year, for "Designated Drinker" with George Strait. With a total of 10 nods to his name, Jackson beat the record of nominations in one year; that title was previously held by Merle Haggard, who earned nine CMA Awards noms in 1970.

The 36th annual CMA Awards were held at the Grand Ole Opry and broadcast live on CBS. Jackson also performed his single, "That'd Be Alright," from his Drive album, during the show.

Jackson has been nominated 22 times since the 2002 CMA Awards. He last won in 2003, taking home three trophies, including Entertainer of the Year.

