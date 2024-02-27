34 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Releases His Debut Album, ‘Here in the Real World’

Thirty-four years ago today (Feb. 27, 1990) was a life-changing day for Alan Jackson: It was on that date that the singer's debut album, Here in the Real World, was released on Arista Records.

Here in the Real World spawned four Top 5 singles, including its title track and Jackson's first No. 1 hit, "I'd Love You All Over Again." The Georgia native wrote or co-wrote nine of the 10 songs on the project, which was co-produced by Keith Stegall and Scott Hendricks.

Alan Jackson Here in the Real World Arista Records loading...

Jackson signed his recording contract with Arista on June 26, 1989, shortly after the record label opened its doors. He was part of the first class of artists signed to the label, along with Pam Tillis, Lee Roy Parnell, Michelle Wright and Asleep at the Wheel.

Jackson didn't waste any time in getting to work on his freshman record: In September of 1989, he released "Blue Blooded Woman," which failed to chart in the Top 40. However, his second single, the album's title track, started a succession of hits, and Jackson remained in the Top 10 with his next 27 singles.

Jackson was nominated for four CMA Awards in 1990, including Album of the Year, as well as five ACM Awards, taking home one for Top New Male Vocalist. Jackson also made his first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry that year, and became a member of the organization just one year later.

Here in the Real World has gone on to sell more than 2 million copies. Three of the songs from the record, "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," "I'd Love You All Over Again" and the title track, can also be found on Jackson's first compilation album, The Greatest Hits Collection.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.