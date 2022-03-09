31 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Scores His First No. 1 Hit

Thirty-one years ago today (March 9, 1991) was a big day for Alan Jackson: It was on that date that the singer earned his first No. 1 hit with "I'd Love You All Over Again," from his freshman album, Here in the Real World.

Alan Jackson I'd Love You All Over Again Cover Art Arista loading...

Jackson wrote "I'd Love You All Over Again" for his wife Denise, for their 10th wedding anniversary. The song was the fifth and final single from his debut album; his previous single, "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," made it to No. 2 on the charts, with two other singles, "Here in the Real World" and "Wanted," landing at No. 3.

March of 1991 was a big month for Jackson in general, in fact: Only three days after "I'd Love You All Over Again" topped the charts, Here in the Real World earned platinum status, signifying sales in excess of one million units.

Jackson included "I'd Love You All Over Again" on 1995's Greatest Hits Collection, as well as on his 2010 two-disc collection, 34 Number Ones.

Jackson quickly became accustomed to staying in the No. 1 spot on the charts. Since his first chart-topping hit, the Georgia native has gone all the way to the Top 25 more times, with 57 of his singles landing in the Top 40.

