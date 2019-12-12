Thomas Rhett Announces 2020 Center Point Road Tour
(Editor's Note: Some of Rhett's 2020 tour dates have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for more information.)
Thomas Rhett has set his summertime tour plans. The country star will hit the road for his 2020 Center Point Road Tour in late May.
Rhett's 2020 trek will begin on May 29 in Gilford, N.H., where he'll play two back-to-back shows. Currently announced dates also include stops in Cincinnati, Ohio; Sacramento, Calif.; and Philadelphia, Pa.; a full list of announced shows is below.
Joining Rhett on his 2020 Center Point Road Tour, which is named for Rhett's newest album, are Cole Swindell and Hardy. The tour is currently scheduled to run through late August.
Some of Rhett's Center Point Road Tour stops are part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket and will go on sale on Jan. 24 as part of that promotion. Visit Megaticket.com for more information about the Country Megaticket, and find full ticketing details at ThomasRhett.com.
Thomas Rhett, 2020 Center Point Road Tour Dates:
May 29-30 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
June 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 6 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 7 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 11 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 12 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 19 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 8 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
* does not include Cole Swindell
