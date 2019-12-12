Thomas Rhett Announces 2020 Center Point Road Tour

(Editor's Note: Some of Rhett's 2020 tour dates have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for more information.)

Thomas Rhett has set his summertime tour plans. The country star will hit the road for his 2020 Center Point Road Tour in late May.

Rhett's 2020 trek will begin on May 29 in Gilford, N.H., where he'll play two back-to-back shows. Currently announced dates also include stops in Cincinnati, Ohio; Sacramento, Calif.; and Philadelphia, Pa.; a full list of announced shows is below.

Joining Rhett on his 2020 Center Point Road Tour, which is named for Rhett's newest album, are Cole Swindell and Hardy. The tour is currently scheduled to run through late August.

Some of Rhett's Center Point Road Tour stops are part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket and will go on sale on Jan. 24 as part of that promotion. Visit Megaticket.com for more information about the Country Megaticket, and find full ticketing details at ThomasRhett.com.

Thomas Rhett, 2020 Center Point Road Tour Dates:

May 29-30 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

June 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 6 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 7 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 11 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 12 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 19 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 8 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

* does not include Cole Swindell